LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of union workers in the entertainment industry are set to walk off the job this coming Monday if a deal is not reached with TV and film studios, a move which would bring Hollywood to a historic standstill.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced Wednesday that it will begin a nationwide strike at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 18 if a deal is not reached.
The IATSE represents Hollywood TV and film workers like editors, camera operators, set designers, grips, electricians, make-up artists and graphic artists across the U.S. and Canada. The IATSE has a membership of about 60,000, with an estimated 47,000 of those based in the L.A. area.
The IATSE has been bargaining for months with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group which represents all major film and television companies.
Issues at stake include higher pay, better working conditions, stronger benefits and residuals from streaming services.
IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb said in a news release Wednesday that bargaining would continue this week.
“However, the pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency,” Loeb said in a statement. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”
If the strike does go through Monday, it would be the first in IATSE’s history, and it would likely shut down Hollywood.
The IATSE held a strike authorization vote earlier this month, which 98.6% of its members approved. IATSE’s leaders now have authorization to implement a strike at any point if talks stall.
