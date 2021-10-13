LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Forecasters have issued a a fire weather watch for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the return of windy, hot weather.
The fire advisory includes parts of Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and parts of the coast.
In the coming days and during the weekend residents can expect warmer weather in the 80s and low 90s. Forecasts show that temperatures will drop again beginning Sunday.
Fire Weather Watch in effect for much of L.A. and Ventura Counties Fri morning through Fri evening. Warm, very dry conditions are likely, with gusty #SantaAnaWinds. Use caution with any source of fire. #CAwx #SoCal #CAfire pic.twitter.com/B85PhmTe8Z
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 13, 2021
The National Weather Service advises caution with any source of fire as it could rapidly grow. Officials also expect gusty north winds reaching 45 mph and humidity below 10%.
The National Weather Service advises caution with any source of fire as it could rapidly grow. Officials also expect gusty north winds reaching 45 mph and humidity below 10%.

The region had just experienced a cold spell, with downtown Los Angeles recording seven consecutive days of below-average temperatures and frost advisories issued two days in a row for high desert communities. Clear skies and the lack of clouds caused cold mornings, with some areas dropping into the high 30s with higher temperatures in the afternoon. Most areas were in the 70s, which felt chillier due to windy conditions.
Officials also released an air advisory and ask for much of the Southland to remain inside and avoid physical activity as smoke from the Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara moves into the region.