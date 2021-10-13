LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s School of Social Work have been indicted on federal corruption charges alleging a bribery scheme stemming from Ridley-Thomas’ time serving on the county Board of Supervisors, prosecutors announced today.

Prosecutors contend a Ridley-Thomas relative received substantial benefits from the university in exchange for Ridley-Thomas supporting county contracts and lucrative contract amendments with the university while he served on the county board.

The 20-count indictment filed in Los Angeles federal court alleges that Ridley-Thomas conspired with Marilyn Louise Flynn to provide the relative with graduate school admission, a full-tuition scholarship, a paid professorship, and a mechanism to funnel Ridley-Thomas campaign funds through the university to a nonprofit to be operated by the relative.

President of LA City Council Nury Martinez released a statement regarding the developments.

“I’m disappointed in the news that has come out this afternoon of federal bribery charges against Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas. While the alleged crimes took place while Mr. Ridley-Thomas say on the Board of Supervisors, these charges are serious and the Council will need to take appropriate action,” she said.

Fellow City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who is also running for Mayor of LA, has called for Ridley-Thomas to step down in light of the announced federal charges.

Busciano tweeted, “I am shocked, saddened, and disgusted by the Federal bribery charges against Mark Ridley-Thomas. These charges tarnish the reputation of the entire LA City Council, and because of that, Ridley-Thomas should immediately step down from his position.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, also weighed in on the federal charges, tweeting, “This is why a Public Corruption Unit must exist outside of the influence of the @LACountyBOS.”

