LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach say they will not require mandatory vaccination for both festivals in 2022.
The new policy is an about-face for Goldenvoice Productions, which previously said they would require proof of full vaccination for concertgoers. However, attendees will still be required to send proof of either a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival or proof of full vaccination, per both the Coachella and Stagecoach websites.
As of Aug. 12, Goldenvoice Productions, the group responsible for not only Coachella and Stagecoach, but many more festivals annually, was requiring full vaccination for anyone who planned on attending either event.
An announcement on their Twitter previously stated: "Goldenvoice will require proof of full vaccination for concertgoers and event staff at all of our venues and festivals. The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be in full effect nationwide no later than October 1, 2021. Leading up to October 1, we will implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted."
Organizers attribute this change in policy to their first-hand view of the low transmission rate and rising vaccination rate countrywide, as well as the successful implementation of safety measures at recent events they hosted this month.
The festivals were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as public health mandates and restrictions.
Coachella is scheduled for two weekends next year; April 15-17 and April 22-24 in 2022, while Stagecoach is scheduled for April 29-May 1, 2022.
Goldenvoice plans to continue updating the public with developments as they move closer to the scheduled events, with a note that plans and mandates are subject to change.