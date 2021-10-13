WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department, as well LA County Fire, are on the scene at commercial yard fire, which has been sending thick, black smoke into the skies over Wilmington.
READ MORE: LA Announces First 100% Electric Bus Line
The container yard is located in the 1400 block of North Alameda Street in Wilmington.READ MORE: More Than 2 Dozen Untraceable 'Ghost' Guns, Assault Weapons Seized From San Diego Business, Homes
Initial reports suggest multiple containers are burning, some filled with tires. Several explosions have also been reported within the fire.
Crews are currently in defense mode, pouring water on the flames from ladder trucks.MORE NEWS: Alisal Fire Smoke Forecast To Drift Into Ventura, LA Counties
This is a developing story. Check back for details.