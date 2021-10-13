CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department, as well LA County Fire, are on the scene at commercial yard fire, which has been sending thick, black smoke into the skies over Wilmington.

The container yard is located in the 1400 block of North Alameda Street in Wilmington.

Initial reports suggest multiple containers are burning, some filled with tires. Several explosions have also been reported within the fire.

Crews are currently in defense mode, pouring water on the flames from ladder trucks.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 