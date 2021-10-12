HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is rebranding its signature casino as the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel.
As they prepare to open its new, 17-floor hotel in December, the tribe felt a new name was in order.READ MORE: Cerritos College To Require COVID Vaccines For Students, Staff Starting Jan. 3
“Today marks a new chapter of rebirth and boundless potential, so we have given our property a new name – Yaamava’ – the Serrano word for ‘spring,’” Ken Ramirez, chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, said in a statement.
The rebranding will include a new logo of yucca plant fronds in a woven basket pattern, inspired by the ancestral lands of the Serrano people, according to tribal officials. The new logo will adorn the façade of the 432-room hotel.READ MORE: Powerful, Blustery Winds Down Trees, Wreak Havoc Across Southland
The resort had been undergoing a three-phase expansion that started with adding slot machines, a high-limit gaming room, and the addition of new retail shops, bars, and restaurants. Next year, the casino will open a 2,800-seat entertainment-venue.MORE NEWS: 'It's A Tragedy': 3 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In South LA House Fire
San Manuel Casino began as a bingo hall 35 years ago, so tribal officials hope the newly rebranded resort will allow them to seek out more growth opportunities and continue serving the community under the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians enterprise.