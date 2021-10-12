LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several people were injured in a collision involving four vehicles in the Central Alameda neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
READ MORE: Fast-Spreading Alisal Brush Fire Jumps 101 Freeway West Of Santa Barbara
The crash occurred at 4:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Washington Boulevard, according to the L.A. Fire Department.READ MORE: Powerful, Blustery Winds Down Trees, Wreak Havoc Across Southland
Firefighters arrived on scene to find people trapped in their vehicles. Up to seven people were injured, the fire department reported.
The exact circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no immediate word on a cause.MORE NEWS: One Dead, 4 Injured In South LA House Fire
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.