REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – The search is expected to resume Tuesday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the ocean waters near the Redondo Beach Pier.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the swimmer was in a raft Tuesday night. The person was reported missing sometime before 9:50 p.m. The person was no identified.
The Southland dealt with windy, blustery conditions Monday that brought large waves and dangerous rip currents to L.A. and Orange counties, with up to eight-foot waves. The National Weather Service has a high surf advisory in place through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Coast Guard and L.A. County Lifeguards were expected to take part in the search.