LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was found dead and another four people injured in a house fire in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Florence-Graham late Monday night.
The fire was reported at 11:43 p.m. in the 8700 block of Compton Avenue.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded and quickly knocked down the blaze.
However, one person was found dead at the scene. Four others were rushed to local hospitals in unknown condition, the fire department said.
No names were released. The cause and circumstances of the fire were unknown.