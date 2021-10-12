LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Weather Service Tuesday issued a Fire Weather Watch for Friday in much of Los Angeles County ahead of forecasted dry conditions, Santa Ana winds and low humidity.
Downtown L.A., the L.A. County coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, L.A. County Mountains, Angeles National Forest and Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys will all fall under the weather watch.READ MORE: Free Decontamination Stations Installed To Clean Oil-Covered Boats Following Huntington Beach Spill
“Santa Ana winds are expected to form over most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. While uncertainty remains in the wind speeds, gusts between 30 and 45 mph are expected at this point,” the weather service said Tuesday.READ MORE: Fast-Spreading Alisal Brush Fire Jumps 101 Freeway West Of Santa Barbara
“Warm and very dry air is likely, however, with humidities lowering below 10 percent over much of the area. As a result, critical fire weather conditions are possible.”
Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are forecasted with minimum relative humidity readings between 6% and 12%.MORE NEWS: Carson City Leaders Officially Declare Foul Odor To Be Public Nuisance
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)