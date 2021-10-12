WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — The Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in Willowbrook got a $50 million boost toward its new four-year medical degree program.
The extra-large check – both in size and in amount – was presented by state Assemblyman Mike Gipson to CEO Dr. David Carlisle, who will be the dean of the university's College of Medicine.
The funds will go toward the building of a new 100,000-square-foot facility that will house the new medical degree program. It will eventually be home to classrooms, anatomy laboratories, and student common areas.
The $50 million was recently approved as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget with a goal of training a new generation of Black and Latino doctors in the healthcare workforce. Currently, Black and Latino doctors only make up 8% of physicians in California, according to the university.
Since 2000, Charles Drew University says more than 70% of its graduates of been people of color. Officials say they hope to welcome its first class of 60 medical students to the program in 2023.