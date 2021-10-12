NORWALK (CBSLA) — Cerritos College will require staff and students to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to be on campus beginning next year.
The vaccine requirement was approved by the college's Board of Trustees last week and will go into effect on Jan. 3, 2022.
Religious or medical exemptions will be permitted “with proper documentation.” Those with an exemption must undergo weekly COVID testing.
Students who are taking classes online will not be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or undergo weekly testing.
Students and staff are currently required to show proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID test to take part in on-campus activities.
The new policy will eliminate the weekly testing option for those without an exemption.
