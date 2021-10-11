LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former UFC superstar Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning on allegations of domestic battery at a home in the upscale community of Hidden Hills.
The 51-year-old Liddell was arrested at around 1 a.m. after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road on a family disturbance.
When they arrived, deputies learned he had been involved in a "physical altercation" with his wife. Liddell was booked on suspicion of domestic battery, the sheriff's department said.
According to sheriff’s inmate records, Liddell was being held on $20,000 bail.
Liddell was one of UFC's biggest fighters in the 2000s.
