LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was a historic reveal in the DC Comics world Monday. The new Superman will come out as bisexual in an upcoming comic.
Jon Kent — the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will have a romantic relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura.READ MORE: Carson City Council Declares Foul Odor A`Public Nuisance'
“Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter,” the publisher wrote on Twitter.
Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter 💙 Learn more about the story to come in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5: https://t.co/bUQAsos68o #DCPride pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD
— Superman (@DCSuperman) October 11, 2021
This is the latest in a wave of changes in the DC universe.READ MORE: 2 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes Into UPS Truck In San Diego County Neighborhood
Robin — Batman’s sidekick — also came out as bi-sexual. Other major characters who came out include Batwoman, Harley Quinn and the first Green Lantern, Alan Scott.
Monday also marked National Coming Out Day.
President Biden recognized the day by encouraging LBGTQ+ Americans to live their lives with pride.MORE NEWS: LAUSD Extends Deadline For Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVID
He released a statement that said in part,
“Today and every day, I want every member of the lgbtq+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are regardless of whether or not you’ve come out.”