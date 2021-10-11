LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With claims of air traffic control and weather issues, Southwest Airlines has suffered three straight days of cancellations and delays, though no other major airlines have experienced the same level of problems.

“If it’s not an emergency, I would not fly with Southwest right now even though I love Southwest,” passenger Debbie Day said.

Back from a two-week cruise with her husband and another couple, Day was sitting in the Southwest terminal at LAX flanked by eight pieces of luggage.

“To be honest, I’m not real happy. I’m a little bit sad and I’m really worried because I’m out of my medication,” Day said, and added that her flight to Dallas was cancelled for the second day in a row.

Though it’s little comfort, she’s not alone. More than 800 Southwest flights were cancelled Saturday and well over 1,000 Sunday across the country.

Southwest has apologized for the inconvenience and in a statement, said in part:

“We’ve experienced weather challenges in our Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, triggering delays and prompting significant cancellations…”

However, no other major airlines struggled with as many delays and cancellations.

“My wife’s a little mad I won’t be home tonight, but what are you going to do?” said Southwest passenger Alvin Kitchenum.

Kitchenum was in town to watch his team, the Chargers, take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium. His flight back to Vegas was cancelled, but Kitchenum said it wasn’t all bad.

“They won though, that’s the good sign,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there were no air traffic staffing shortages since Friday, but did blame the weather and military training for delays and cancellations.

As for rumors of a so called sick-out among Southwest staff circulating on social media, the airline’s pilot union denied any such thing.