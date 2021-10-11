HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — The identity of the driver who was killed after allegedly trying to run over a group of people on a sidewalk in Hawthorne has been released.

The incident unfolded overnight Saturday outside of Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill on Hawthorne Boulevard north of Rosecrans Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the man, now identified as Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles, was asked to leave the bar earlier because of an altercation inside. That’s when Santos reportedly returned in his vehicle. Investigators say they received numerous calls Santos allegedly attempting to run over the crowd in a pick-up truck.

Monday, Santos’ family members told CBSLA they want answers in his death.

“I want to know what happened,” said onica Perez, the wife of Santos. “I want justice, because something’s not right.”

For reasons unknown, at some point in time, authorities say Santos lost control of his car, and struck a tree. That’s when a group of people outside tried to pull him out of the vehicle.

Deputies say Santos then attempted to drive away but then hit the wall of the building with his truck.

At that point, investigators say the crowd pulled Santos out of the truck and beat him. When authorities arrived on scene, they located Santos who had died.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made. Authorities have identified four people involved in the fight who are cooperating in the investigation.

“He did not deserve this,” said Ilene Perez, the sister-in-law of Santos. “Whatever happened, it shouldn’t have gone that far. His kids are hurting. His wife is hurting. We just want to know the story on what happened.”

A cause of death was not known. An autopsy was expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause. The investigation is ongoing.