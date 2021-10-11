HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Officials are setting up free decontamination stations to clean the dozens of boats which got covered in oil from last weekend’s Huntington Beach spill.

The stations will be in place for the estimated 200 boats that got oil stuck to their hulls and need to be cleaned, officials say.

“We are so fortunate, we have Newport is a site where we’ll have a decontamination site here,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told CBSLA Sunday. “So we have heard that there are 204 vessels — that could be jet skis, boats, sailboats — anything that got oil on it in the last week, can come here to Newport Beach and Huntington Beach to get cleaned.”

Unified Command, which is heading up the oil cleanup effort, is made up of the U.S. Coast Guard, officials from Orange and San Diego counties, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Amplify Energy, the company which owns the pipeline which leaked the oil.

The pipeline rupture and leak was reported on the morning of Oct. 2. The spill occurred in federal waters at the Elly oil-rig platform, about 4 1/2 miles off-shore of O.C. The nearly 18-mile pipeline runs from Amplify Energy’s offshore drilling platforms to a pump station in Long Beach.

Federal authorities have confirmed that a section of Amplify Energy’s oil pipeline was damaged and moved more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, an indication that a ship’s anchor may have caused the spill.

Authorities initially estimated that as much as 144,000 gallons of oil may have leaked from the damaged pipeline, but officials said Thursday the actual amount is likely much lower, although there is still no firm number. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore estimated that roughly 588 barrels of oil had spilled, which would equate to about 24,700 gallons.

There are questions regarding when Amplify Energy actually discovered the leak, and whether there was a delay in reporting it to state and federal authorities.

Meanwhile, the Oiled Wildlife Care Network reported Sunday that its responders had so far recovered 58 species impacted by the spill, 50 birds and eight fish. Twenty-six of the birds were recovered alive, but all eight of the fish were dead.

