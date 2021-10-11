BREAKING:2 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes In San Diego County Neighborhood
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man suspected of carjacking was taken into custody in El Sereno after leading police on an approximately 40-minute pursuit.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the man who was driving a white SUV with a passenger inside in the area of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Eastern Avenue at about 9:05 p.m. in East Los Angeles, according to the department.

The driver led police at high speeds through Boyle Heights and near Los Angeles International Airport, sideswiping a minivan in the area of East Olympic Boulevard and South Arizona Avenue.

The SUV stopped in the area of Huntington Drive and Lifur Avenue in El Sereno about 9:45 p.m. The driver and a male passenger both exited the car and surrendered to police.

They were taken into custody without further incident. No further details were released.