HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A driver is dead after allegedly trying to run over a group of people on a sidewalk in Hawthorne.

The incident unfolded overnight Saturday outside of Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill on Hawthorne Boulevard north of Rosecrans Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the man was asked to leave the bar earlier because of an altercation inside. He reportedly returned in his vehicle. Investigators say they received numerous calls about a driver attempting to run over the crowd in a pickup truck.

For reasons unknown, at some point in time, the man lost control of his car, and struck a tree. That’s when a group of people outside tried to pull him out of the vehicle.

Deputies say the man then attempted to drive away but then hit the wall of the building with his truck.

At that point, investigators say the crowd pulled the man out of the truck and he was beaten. When authorities arrived on scene, they located the man who had died. He has since been identified by authorities as Melguin Lopez Santos, 40, of Los Angeles.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made. Authorities have identified four people involved in the fight who are cooperating in the investigation.

A cause of death was not known. An autopsy was expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause. The investigation is ongoing.