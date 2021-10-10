HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – City and state beaches in Huntington Beach will reopen Monday morning at 6 a.m.
According to a statement released Sunday, city officials, along with California State Parks, found non-detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in the water.
“With the reopening of the City and State beaches, the City of Huntington Beach and California State Parks remind everyone to utilize caution when visiting the beach. Given the oil spill situation and impacts, an ongoing advisory notice remains in effect for all beaches in Huntington Beach. Beachgoers are advised to avoid areas where an oil smell is present. Further, we expect to see oiled materials and tar balls wash up on the beach, and individuals are advised not to handle or ingest any oil materials,” the release said.
The beach openings come more than a week after a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy Corp. leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the waters off the Orange County coast.
