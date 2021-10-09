LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory on Saturday due to bad weather and traffic control issues.
Southwest tweeted out that “A-T-C issues and disruptive weather” has resulted in a high amount of cancellations this weekend.
ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021
The company said to check its website and look at rebooking if your travel plans have been affected by the travel advisory.