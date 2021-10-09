CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Air Travel, Southwest Airlines, Traveling

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory on Saturday due to bad weather and traffic control issues.

Southwest tweeted out that “A-T-C issues and disruptive weather” has resulted in a high amount of cancellations this weekend.

The company said to check its website and look at rebooking if your travel plans have been affected by the travel advisory.