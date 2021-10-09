POMONA (CBSLA) – Anonymous tips led to the shutdown of an “illegal gambling casino” on Friday by the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force (MCTF).
READ MORE: First Mountain Lion Rehabilitated, Returned To Wild After Bobcat Fire Found Dead
After receiving several citizen complaints and anonymous tips about suspicious activity in the 600 block of W. Mission Blvd., MCTF served a search warrant at a suspected illegal gambling casino at a commercial building in the City of Pomona.
According to police, the building had fortified entrances and housed six “fish game” tables and four upright machines. An undisclosed amount of money was recovered from the location.READ MORE: Gunman Shot And Killed During Downtown High-Rise Hostage Rescue
Pursuant to the court order, all illegal gaming devices were destroyed and the money was seized.
The matter is still under investigation but at this time, it is unknown who was operating the business or leasing the property.MORE NEWS: Mother Arrested For Using Part Of Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Police To Buy Guns For Gang
Anyone with information regarding illegal gambling casinos is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909)620-2085.