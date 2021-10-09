CARSON (CBSLA) — A pungent smell throughout the Carson area is continuing to concern residents.
It has been around for days now, and despite officials saying it’s not lethal, some are worried it could be making them sick.
“Like the trash hasn’t been taken out,” said resident Glinda Suarez.
Others have said the smell, likely coming from the Dominguez Channel, reminds them of rotten eggs.
Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said in a Facebook post Friday that the odor is due to a “Hydrogen Sulfide leaking pipeline” and is calling for an investigation.
After numerous complaints and calls from Carson city leaders, teams from the county Public Works, health department, air quality management, and fire officials have launched an investigation looking into the odor.
Officials have been taking air samples for testing, finding that the smell is “not lethal or deadly,” according to L.A. County Fire Department Capt. Roberto Ruiz.
“We’re going to further investigate with our partners,” Ruiz said.
County investigators said early reports show low levels of hydrogen sulfite — a gas that is released when vegetation decays — in the water. According to officials, exposure to small amounts does not pose long-term health problems.
“It naturally occurs with sewage and it could have been runoff from the recent storms,” Ruiz said. “It could have been there just sitting with some older stuff and possibly releasing a strong odor.”
Additional tests will be conducted to see if anything else could be behind the smell.