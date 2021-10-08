DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a shooting Friday afternoon at South Broadway and 7th Street downtown that began with a robbery and escalated into a hostage situation.
The incident, according to officials, started at around 4:10 p.m. when LAPD responded to calls of a “possible man down” in the 700 block of South Broadway.
The gunman shot two people and then fled with LAPD chasing him.
The suspect ran into Santa Fe Lofts at South Main and 6th Streets, where he reportedly entered a woman’s apartment and took her hostage.
People living in the building just across watched the events unfold, some recording on the cell phones. Video shows the gunman holding the woman hostage with SWAT right there.
When the man put the gun to the woman's head, they moved in with flash-bang grenades and shots were fired.
Stun grenades and gunshots fired by officers were heard as the suspect was shot and killed, and the hostage freed.