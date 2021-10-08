FONTANA (CBSLA) — A Jurupa Hills High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching two students.
Albert Martin was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga and booked on several felony charges, according to Fontana police. The Fontana Unified School District, who has employed Martin for 17 years, has placed him on administrative leave.
Police say two students at Jurupa Hills High School reported they were inappropriately touched by Martin while they were inside his classroom. The students also reported Martin making sexually harassing statements to them.
During the investigation, Martin’s electronic devices were seized and found to contain child sexual abuse material, police said.
Fontana police did not say when Martin was arrested, or when the incidents occurred. It's not clear when Martin will make his first court appearance or if he remains in custody.
Investigators believe there may be more victims in this case because Martin has worked at several school sites within the Fontana Unified School District. Anyone with information about Martin can contact Detective V. Gutierrez at (909) 854-8170 or email Vgutierrez@fontana.org.