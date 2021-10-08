LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A slew of criminal charges were filed this week against the owners of businesses that LA City Attorney Mike Feuer says are underground nightclubs and an unlicensed casino, all operating near the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Feuer said he has filed 17 criminal charges against the owners of the businesses. If convicted, the owners face thousands of dollars in fines and jail time.
“No Angeleno should be forced to contend with a noisy, unlicensed nightclub right next door,” Feuer said. “The people who are behind these clubs have put their customers and people in the surrounding community at risk.”
One of the locations, 800 N. El Centro Ave., began generating complaints to the LAPD in August. Officers who responded to the area reported seeing a large party with a cover charge, DJ’s playing loud music, and alcohol sales before they broke it up, arrested several people and confiscated guns. The LAPD was called back to the location on Aug. 29 after a person was shot there.
The owner of an alleged underground nightclub that’s been operating at 6024 Santa Monica Blvd. faces charges of dispensing alcohol without a license, operating a dance hall without a permit, and noise violations. The location is in a shopping center adjacent to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and about 500 feet from Hollywood Elementary School.
Just a couple of blocks away, an alleged casino has been operating at 5547 Santa Monica Boulevard. A man reported being robbed and beaten at the location to the LAPD, whose informants have been able to buy meth at the location, according to Feuer. A search of the location has turned up gambling equipment, ammunition, and large quantities of marijuana.