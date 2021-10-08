RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – A class action lawsuit was filed Friday against a Rancho Cucamonga school district — on behalf of potentially hundreds of victims — after a football coach was arrested back in August on allegations of putting a hidden camera in the girl’s restroom of a high school.
David Riden, 52, was first taken into custody Aug. 26 on suspicion of putting a hidden camera in a girl’s restroom at Los Osos High School. Riden was an assistant football coach at Los Osos.
The camera was discovered by school staff, who notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
It’s unclear how long the hidden camera was in the restroom. Riden had been an employee at Los Osos High since 2015. He has served as the boys’ locker room attendant and assistant coach for the varsity football team. Riden resigned from his position on the day of his initial arrest.
He was released on bail, but re-arrested Aug. 29 on suspicion of possession and production of child pornography after forensic examinations were conducted on devices found at his home and vehicle.
On Friday, a San Diego law firm filed a class action lawsuit against the Chaffey Joint Union High School District on behalf of “all persons” who entered the bathroom between Jan. 1, 2015, and Aug. 24 of this year.
“The negligence of the leadership at Los Osos High School and the Chaffey Joint Union High School District has caused irreparable damage to the school’s female students,” said attorney Jason Hartley in a statement. “Schools are responsible for the safety of their students. The District here allowed a school employee to record thousands of female students without their knowledge as they were using the restroom and undressing. The District must take action immediately to ensure this isn’t happening elsewhere and doesn’t happen again.”