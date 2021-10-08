DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a shooting Friday afternoon at South Broadway and 7th Street downtown.
The incident, according to officials, occurred around 4:10 p.m. when LAPD responded to calls of a “possible man down” in the 700 block of South Broadway.READ MORE: Unknown Number Of People In Florence-Area Liquor Store Where Deputies Are Involved In Standoff
Sky9’s Desmond Shaw reports there are two victims, though their conditions are unclear or even if they’ve been transported to the hospital. Reports suggest that they may have been shot with a pellet gun.READ MORE: LA County Vaccine Mandate Now In Effect For Select Businesses
The shooting suspect led LAPD on a short foot pursuit to an area near South Main and 6th Streets, where police have streets cordoned off.MORE NEWS: 'Like The Trash Hasn't Been Taken Out': Smell In Carson Still Under Investigation, Officials Say It's Not Lethal
This is a developing story. Check back for details.