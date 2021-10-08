LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The union which represents thousands of Hollywood workers has resumed contract negotiations with film and movie studios following its historic strike authorization vote earlier this week.
Variety reported Thursday that the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is back at the bargaining table with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group which represents all major film and television companies.
Progress was being made between the two sides, sources told Variety, but a deal was not close. Among the points of concession agreed to by the AMPTP was a 10-hour turnaround time on all productions, Variety reported.
The IATSE represents Hollywood TV and film workers like editors, camera operators, set designers, grips, electricians, make-up artists and graphic artists across the U.S. and Canada. The IATSE has a membership of about 60,000, with an estimated 47,000 of those based in the L.A. area.
The IATSE held a strike authorization vote over the weekend, which 98% of its members approved. IATSE’s leaders now have authorization to implement a strike at some point in the future if talks continue to stall.
If the strike does go through, it would be the first in IATSE’s history, and it would likely bring Hollywood to a standstill.
The IATSE has been bargaining for several months with AMPTP. Issues at stake include higher pay, better working conditions, stronger benefits and residuals from streaming services.