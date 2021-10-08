HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard says the oil pipeline may have been damaged as far back as a year ago, and it now has the monumental job of checking the records of every ship that sailed across or anchored near the pipeline for the past 12 months.
The Coast Guard is confident that back in October 2020, the pipeline was intact, but since October 2020, the pipeline has deflected 105 feet. This incident was likely due to an anchor drag situation.READ MORE: Newport Beach, Dana Point Harbors; Laguna Beach's Sand Reopens
The Coast Guard also says underwater video shows the pipeline is covered in mature plant and sea life for it to have been recently moved, They’re also looking into weather and geological factors.