LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Government offices and libraries throughout the Southland will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day.
State and federal courts and most banks will also close for the day and there will be no U.S. Mail delivery.READ MORE: Unknown Number Of People In Florence-Area Liquor Store Where Deputies Are Involved In Standoff
Los Angeles Unified School District schools will remain open and buses and subway services in Los Angeles will run on a regular schedule, including Metrolink trains. Stores are expected to remain open as usual.READ MORE: LA County Vaccine Mandate Now In Effect For Select Businesses
In 2017, the Los Angeles City Council voted to establish Indigenous Peoples Day as the second Monday in October, replacing Columbus Day.
Columbus Day, however, remains a federal holiday.MORE NEWS: LAPD Investigating Shooting Friday In Downtown LA That Struck 2 Victims
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)