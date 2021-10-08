LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis set off mass protests against police brutality locally and around the world.
On Friday, Floyd's uncle and other family members were in Los Angeles to kick off their nationwide "Thank You Tour" tour in Leimert Park.
The family said they want to thank the millions of supporters who demanded justice for Floyd.
They also announced a new nonprofit group, "A Soulful Heart Memorializing George Floyd, Inc.," which will focus on getting the George Floyd Policing Act passed.
“My nephew’s murder was a sacrifice needed to wake up America. His loving soul has transformed my life and now I intend to pass that on to transform other lives. George Floyd’s soul will continue to infuse us with energy and determination,” said Selwyn Jones, Floyd’s uncle.
The nonprofit also plans to raise awareness about allegations of police brutality, hope to reduce police killings and hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct.
