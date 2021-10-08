LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local business owners say they are reaping the benefits of the successes of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fans aren’t the only ones pumped up for the postseason.
“Last year with the pandemic, [the Dodgers] won the World Series and we didn’t get to have fans in the stadium so it affected us so much not to be able to open up our store,” said Heidi Bringuez, owner of The Fourth Quarter store in Highland Park.
Bringuez was stocking up to make sure that fans could be decked out in their celebratory Dodgers gear as the team preps for their playoff run on Friday.
“Now, with the Dodgers in the postseason, we’re very excited to see the fans,” Bringuez said.
Bringuez said profits for her store dropped 50% last year, so they’re hoping the long
“It brings so much more business… nonstop calls now for postseason gear,” Bringuez said.
Over at Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock, the owner says the Dodgers’ success is also paying off for them, too.
“We have a lot of fans that come in… they’re asking for the Dodger Donut,” said Frankie Deras, owner and employee of Colorado Donuts.
The Dodger Donut was Friday’s best-selling item on the menu, with a dessert decorated in the iconic Dodgers blue and white.
Some restaurant and bar owners in the area say they are also looking forward to Dodger fans coming to watch the game, increasing business for them as well.