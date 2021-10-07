LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Public Library’s Van Nuys branch reopened Thursday after undergoing a $1.9 million renovation.
The library, located at 6250 Sylmar Ave., first opened in 1964.
"Today's grand reopening of the Van Nuys Library is another step toward returning to normalcy for our community," said L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez, who represents the area.
“This $1.9 million improvement gives our students access to a brand- new, state-of-the-art library that not only bridges the digital divide but opens the door to endless opportunities for our community.”
People can access the library between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
