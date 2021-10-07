LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting Thursday, Elon Musk announced that the company’s headquarters is moving to Austin, Texas, where it is building a new factory, the New York Times reported.
Musk made it clear last year that he was frustrated with pandemic-related closures and protocols that forced Tesla to pause production in Fremont, California.
Tesla’s Austin-area factory, which will manufacture the Cybertruck, is near the Lone Star City’s center, as well as its airport.
Musk's other company, SpaceX, also launches rockets from Texas.