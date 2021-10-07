INDIAN WELLS (CBSLA) — Tennis player Andy Murray is trying to score a points with his wife after his stinky tennis shoes were stolen, with his wedding ring tied to one of the laces, in Indian Wells this week.

The British tennis star was in the Coachella Valley this week for the BNP Paribas Open. He went public with his unfortunate tale early Thursday via a video posted to his Instagram account.

Murray said he was loathe to leave his odorous, sweaty tennis shoes to stink up his hotel room, which didn’t have a balcony, so he left them under his car to dry out. But he forgot he had left his wedding tied to one of the shoes, a practice he’s known for because he can’t play with it on.

He said went and bought new shoes and was preparing for practice when his physio asked him about his wedding ring.

“I was like, ‘oh no,’” Murray said, reenacting the moment he realized his dismay. “So, yeah. My wedding ring’s been stolen as well. So, needless to say, I’m in the bad books at home.”

He asked his followers to share his video to help him try to get the ring back. In the post’s caption, he writes, “Yes, I know I’m an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help,” with a laughing crying emoji. “What should the reward be for getting it back?” along with hashtags like #idiot, #help, and #clown.