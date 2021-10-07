LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in 2022.
The band announced their 2022 tour dates for Europe and North America in a video dressed as newscasters.
KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO
— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021
The band will kick off their North American part of the tour in Denver, Colorado on July 23 and play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on July 31, 2022.
Opening acts vary based on location and include Anderson Paak, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, King Princess, St. Vincent, The Strokes and Thundercat.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 15 at redhotchilipeppers.com.