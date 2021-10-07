LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southland residents can expect to see light rain in some areas starting Thursday evening and continuing into Friday as cooler weather takes hold.
Ready for rain? ☔️ Look for a wet start to Friday as showers move through SoCal! If you have outdoor plans this weekend you’re in luck…we’ll be dry and temps warm into Sunday #CBSLA #KCAL9 pic.twitter.com/QtxzCGYezs
— Alex Biston (@AlexBistonTV) October 7, 2021
According to the National Weather Service, cloudy conditions are expected to cover coastal and valley areas along with inland areas. Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below normal.
Forecasters predicted some "light precipitation" in the county.
CBSLA's Alex Biston said conditions will warm up and remain dry through the weekend.
