By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southland residents can expect to see light rain in some areas starting Thursday evening and continuing into Friday as cooler weather takes hold.

According to the National Weather Service, cloudy conditions are expected to cover coastal and valley areas along with inland areas. Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Forecasters predicted some “light precipitation” in the county.

CBSLA’s Alex Biston said conditions will warm up and remain dry through the weekend.

