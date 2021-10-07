LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 14-year-old boy last seen in the South-Central area of Los Angeles.
Kaden Blash was last seen on Sept. 20 in the area of Griffith Avenue and East 28th Street, according to the LAPD.
Kaden is described as having black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.
He is known to frequent the area of Eighth and West Vernon avenues in Leimert park, as well as the beach areas of Santa Monica.
Anyone with information on Kaden’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Juvenile Missing Persons Unit 323-846-6576.
Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
