SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) – Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were searching for a 62-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his brother in San Dimas.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the 200 block of South Valley Center Avenue.

Authorities said that the suspect, Joseph Dambra, who was visiting from Florida to see his mother, drove to his brother Richard’s home where they got into an altercation. Dambra is suspected of shooting and killing Richard and then fleeing the scene.

Richard Dambra was pronounced dead at the scene.

After fleeing the scene, Joseph then allegedly drove to a second brother’s house, in the 500 block of East Allen Avenue, intending to shoot him, too, Homicide Bureau Lt. Brandon Dean said. However, that brother was not at his home, though Joseph is suspected of firing at his unoccupied vehicle.

Dean said the shootings possibly stemmed from internal family problems, but declined to go into specifics.

Joseph is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 215 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair and a beard. He was last seen on the Foothill (210) Freeway in the San Dimas area riding a 2016 red-and-white Ducati motorcycle with California license plate 24T1111.

Joseph Dambra is considered to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

