LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —A flurry of COVID-19 vaccination mandates have either taken effect or will go into effect in the coming month in Los Angeles County.
Here is a breakdown of the requirements:
Los Angeles County:
- Beginning Oct. 7: Anyone entering bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs must show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Nov. 4, proof of full vaccination will be required.
- Beginning Oct. 7: Either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours is required for anyone ages 12 and older to attend any event with 10,000 or more people. This includes concerts, sporting events and theme parks such as Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios.
The city of Los Angeles:
- Beginning on or after Nov. 6: Proof of full vaccination will be required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments. This includes bowling alleys, concert venues, spas, nail salons and hair salons.
- Beginning on or after Nov. 6: People must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people.
What Kind Of Proof Is Appropriate?
- Your white CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card, which you were provided when you received your shots.
- A digital COVID-19 vaccine record that includes a QR code which can be scanned:
- This can be obtained through the state of California by clicking here.
- You can also obtain one through Healthvana here.
- If you received your vaccine through a Carbon Health site, you can obtain a digital card here.
- Other digital vaccine card providers which can be used as proof in L.A. County include VaxYes, CLEAR Health Pass and Common Pass.