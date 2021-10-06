PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — A man with a gun was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers Monday following a chase and a standoff on the westbound 105 Freeway in Paramount.

Jesse Medrano, 35, had been identified by the LAPD as a suspect in a Sunday triple shooting that killed his own father, 61-year-old Ruben Marrufo.

According to the CHP, a disabled vehicle was reported on the right shoulder of the westbound 105 Freeway to the northbound 710. After a CHP officer arrived at the scene, they determined the van was possibly stolen and its driver was wanted in connection with a double homicide.

The driver, later identified as Medrano, appeared to be agitated and was holding a gun in video taken from Sky 2. He gestured several times as he spoke to CHP officers.

Sky 2 was over the scene when the man was seen raising his weapon at the officers, who returned fire. The man was taken to a St. Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The CHP said he was wanted on suspicion of shooting three of his own relatives Sunday in Green Meadows.

“I saw when my dad fell to the ground,” said Mariana Grajeva, a family member.

His cousin said she was there Sunday when Medrano allegedly shot and killed his own father and then shot her parents, Ricardo Grajeva, and his wife Gloria Medrano.

“I went ahead and went inside because since I am pregnant,” said Mariana. “I was like, I have to think about my baby, and this man has a gun and I don’t want him to shoot me.”

She says it appeared her cousin, who she says recently got out of jail, was on drugs — something echoed by a neighbor of the suspect’s mom and sister.

An officer was also injured in the exchange of gunfire.

A Sigalert was issued at about 9:30 a.m. for the westbound 105 transition road to the 710 Freeway in Paramount for several hours.