LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The lightning storm which descended on the Southland Monday night downed a large tree in Bel Air and also sparked a tree fire in Newport Beach.
In Bel Air, the storm brought a huge tree crashing down onto the 15300 block of Mulholland Drive. Fortunately, the tree did not hit any cars, homes or power lines. Its unclear exactly what caused the tree to come down.
Meanwhile, in Newport Beach, a lightning strike caused a large tree to catch fire on Port Abbey Place. It’s unclear if the fire damaged any nearby homes.
Meanwhile, in the 4700 block of North Park Granada in Calabasas a large tree branch came down onto an apartment building just before 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Four apartments were evacuated, but there were no injuries. The extent of the damage to the building was unclear.
The lightning created havoc across the region Monday night. It delayed the start of the L.A. Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood by about 35 minutes.
It also shut down beaches from San Pedro all the way north to Malibu.