LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Shannen Doherty was awarded $6.3 million by a federal jury Monday in her lawsuit against State Farm, which claimed that the insurance giant did not fully pay for the damage to her Malibu home in the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire.

The Los Angeles jury found that State Farm’s failure to pay policy benefits for Doherty’s home was “unreasonable and without proper cause,” according to the jury form filed in L.A. federal court.

The verdict covers damages to Doherty’s house and property, emotional distress and attorney’s fees.

Doherty, who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Charmed” and “Heathers” revealed in February 2020 that the breast cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2015 had recurred and progressed to stage 4.

Her attorneys said in court documents that “instead of living out her remaining years peacefully in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and battling with her insurance company.”

State Farm said in a statement that the company empathizes with the 50- year-old Doherty and wishes her the best, but is disappointed by the jury’s decision and respectfully disagrees with it.

“We will explore all available legal options, including appealing the verdict,” the insurance company stated.

On Nov. 8, 2018, the 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire broke out south of Simi Valley. It then jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and spread into Malibu. The fire destroyed more than 1,500 structures and was responsible for three deaths. It was not fully contained until Nov. 21 of that year.

The Woolsey Fire also burned a staggering 88 percent of National Park Service land in the Santa Monica Mountains.

In November of 2019, Southern California Edison reached a $360 million settlement admitting that its equipment was responsible for starting the Woolsey Fire and the 2017 Thomas Fire.