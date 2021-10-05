CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Facebook, LA City Council, Whistleblower
When asked if she would believe what Facebook is saying, were she a member of the panel, Haugen responded saying that “Facebook has not earned our right to just have blind trust in them.”
There does seem to be bipartisan support in acting on protecting children from social media companies, but it’s unclear what that will look like.
“It’s a really complicated issue because most of the federal regulations were passed when the internet was either not even envisioned or in its absolute infancy,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School. “Now we do have some paradigms that we could use. We have for instance, regulated television and radio, there are differences obviously because of licensing.”
Haugen also has filed complaints with federal authorities, alleging that Facebook’s own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest, but the company hides what it knows.
LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino introduced a motion on Tuesday to have the city divest from Facebook, because of privacy concerns and correlations with depression and anxiety.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

“Facebook was built to bring us closer together, but it is tearing our world apart,” Buscaino said in a statement. “Despite knowing that using their platform leads to deteriorating mental health in kids and teens, Facebook continues to focus their efforts on bringing pre-teens and teens to their platform. This is one of many reasons why the city of Los Angeles should divest itself from Facebook.”

The motion was seconded by Council President Nury Martinez, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez and Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz. It calls for the city’s three pension fund systems, along with any other city investment entity, to divest from Facebook.
The motion cites an internal Instagram presentation that said that 32% of teen girls say that when they have felt badly about their bodies, the feeling was exacerbated by Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.
“Instagram makes body image issues worse for one in three girls; teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression. These assertions have been proven by Facebook’s in-house analysts,” the motion said.
Buscaino also expressed concerns about privacy in his motion, citing media reports that found the platform collects personal information online from children under the age of 13.