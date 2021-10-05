PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — A man with a gun was shot by California Highway Patrol officers Monday following a chase and a standoff on the westbound 105 Freeway in Paramount.
A Sigalert was issued at about 9:30 a.m. for the westbound 105 transition road to the 710 Freeway in Paramount for an unknown duration due to the officer-involved shooting.
A man in a black shirt and gray pants appeared agitated and was holding a gun as he talked to CHP officers. He stood in freeway lanes near a van with its hood up and its passenger door ajar. He is believed to be a suspect in a double homicide over the weekend.
Sky 2 was over the scene when the man was seen raising his weapon at the officers, who returned fire. The man’s condition is not known at this time.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.