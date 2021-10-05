LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a violent hit-and-run crash in the North Hills area of the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.
The crash involving four vehicles was reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the 16500 block of West Nordhoff Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find the two victims trapped inside one of the cars. The man was extricated and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
The woman died at the scene, the fire department confirmed.
Los Angeles police report that two suspects who were riding in a black SUV that was involved in the crash ran from the scene and remain at large.
The exact circumstances of the wreck were unclear.