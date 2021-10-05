LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of homes have been red-tagged for structural damage in Diamond Bar, but residents believe that it’s really an attempt at a land grab.

City inspectors red and yellow tagged 150 homes at Diamond Bar Village, giving the families inside just over two weeks to pack up and get out. The city said a building official found deteriorated or inadequate foundations, flooring, ceilings, roofs, walls, and major termite infestations.

Families have been told that their homes are too dangerous to live in and that the necessary repairs will likely be too expensive to fix. Those who rent and own the condos think the repairs are fixable and want the homeowner’s association to pay for them.

Some speculate the building is being condemned so a developer can buy the land and build luxury condos.

“We were homeless overnight,” said Gio Velis, a resident and college student. “It’s not realistic in two weeks. I don’t think you can even do it in 30 days.”

The move will displace about 300 people, some who rent, and others who own.

“I feel like maybe this is like a stain on the area and that this is their chance to finally get rid of it,” said Velis.

Officials said findings include: deteriorated or inadequate foundations, flooring and floor supports, sagging, sporting or buckled ceilings, roofs and air supports, as well as crumbling plaster, broken and rotted wall and roof coverings, infestation of termites and visible mold growth. Officials also added that the faulty materials on the buildings were caused by a failure to maintain them in a good and safe condition.

“It’s just like a tornado just hit [and] your properties are gone,” said resident Leona Lau, who bought her condo at Diamond Bar Village 20 years ago. “You can’t live in it. You can’t sell it. You can’t do nothing with it, so what does it leave us?”

Neighbors went to the property manager’s office Tuesday night but no one answered the door.