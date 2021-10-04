GARDENA (CBSLA) — The spcaLA will host a low-cost clinic in Gardena next weekend offering vaccines, flea and tick treatments, de-wormers and microchips for dogs and cats.
The event will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday at Gardena City Hall, located at 1670 W. 162nd St. Prices will range from $10 to $60.READ MORE: SoCal Temperatures Cool; Storm System Brings Thunder, Lightning To Southland
Dogs must wear collars and leashes, and cats must stay in a carrier. Attendees should bring existing vaccine records and have payment readily available.READ MORE: LA's 'Cool Streets' Program Aims To Add 60 Miles Of Cool Pavement & 2,000 Trees
An additional clinic for Leptospirosis and canine influenza boosters will take place on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at spcaLA’s PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center, 770 E. Spring St., Long Beach.
Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.MORE NEWS: Huntington Beach Oil Spill: OC Coastline Closed As Crews Work To Contain 'Potential Ecological Disaster'
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)