LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fall weather is making a comeback with not one, but two chances for rain this week.

Southern California sweltered under dry, windy weather with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s most of the weekend into Monday. But those summery conditions will take a turn, with lower temperatures and a good chance of showers overnight for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Lightning has already been detected near Del Mar in San Diego County Monday afternoon. That same system is expected to move north this evening into Orange County and the Inland Empire, where some areas have a 20% to 30% chance of rain.

2:20PM radar update: Lightning has been detected in a cell near Del Mar. That cell will continue moving north into Solana Beach and Encinitas. If you're at those beaches, be sure to get indoors until it passes! #cawx pic.twitter.com/5AQBdlXas6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 4, 2021

Rain could arrive in Los Angeles and Ventura counties late Monday afternoon and last throughout the night, according to the National Weather Service. But even with cooler temps and rain on the way, forecaster warn that there is an increased risk of wildfire due to possible lightning strikes.

There's a chance of showers/storms for L.A. and Ventura Co Mon afternoon-night. As is typical with this type of showers/storms, some areas will get rain and other spots will stay dry. Keep an eye on the radar to see if you are in the path, & plan outdoor work accordingly. #socal pic.twitter.com/2F0YjYVBMQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 3, 2021

The storm is not expected to bring large amounts of rainfall to the region, but there will be another chance for rain by Thursday, into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. That system could bring more substantial rainfall to the region.

There are some concerns about how the rain might impact the cleanup and recovery efforts from the Huntington Beach oil spill.